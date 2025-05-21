Rihanna continues to slay pregnancy fashion with daring cut-out dress

Cannes, France - Rihanna 's maternity style is back in session, as the expecting mama slayed in her second look from the Cannes Film Festival!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) had another stylish date night where the pop star flaunted her growing bump. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Fenty mogul's baby bump stole the show during her second sexy date night with A$AP Rocky at Palm Beach, in Cannes.

After popping out in a stunning, light-blue halter gown, RiRi modeled a racy one-shoulder, all-black dress on Tuesday.

The flowy piece featured skin-bearing cutouts that allowed her growing bump to be on full display, plus a sexy, thigh-high split.

She added a pair of strappy, black heels and hot pink shades while the 36-year-old rapper matched his boo in a chocolate-brown trench coat and pants combo.

The lovebirds are overseas in support of Rocky's new movie, Highest 2 Lowest, after announcing the Work hitmaker's third pregnancy at this year's Met Gala.