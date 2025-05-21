Rihanna continues to slay pregnancy fashion with daring cut-out dress

Rihanna's putting in that work, work, work, during her third pregnancy! The Fenty mogul slayed another chic, maternity look at the Cannes Film Festival.

By Elyse Johnson

Cannes, France - Rihanna's maternity style is back in session, as the expecting mama slayed in her second look from the Cannes Film Festival!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) had another stylish date night where the pop star flaunted her growing bump.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) had another stylish date night where the pop star flaunted her growing bump.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Fenty mogul's baby bump stole the show during her second sexy date night with A$AP Rocky at Palm Beach, in Cannes.

After popping out in a stunning, light-blue halter gown, RiRi modeled a racy one-shoulder, all-black dress on Tuesday.

The flowy piece featured skin-bearing cutouts that allowed her growing bump to be on full display, plus a sexy, thigh-high split.

She added a pair of strappy, black heels and hot pink shades while the 36-year-old rapper matched his boo in a chocolate-brown trench coat and pants combo.

The lovebirds are overseas in support of Rocky's new movie, Highest 2 Lowest, after announcing the Work hitmaker's third pregnancy at this year's Met Gala.

RiRi and Rocky are already parents to sons RZA (3) and Riot Rose (1) – and there's hope among the Diamonds artist's fandom that she'll have a little mini-me this time around!

