Robert De Niro testifies in workplace harassment trial: "This is all nonsense!"

New York, New York - Two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro testified in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Monday, speaking out against claims of workplace abuse from his former assistant.

According to the Guardian, the Goodfellas actor testified in the case through most of the afternoon on Monday and into Tuesday. The Guardian notes that he appeared "grouchy," and seemed to be restraining himself until he finally blurted out, "This is all nonsense!"

Graham Chase Robinson worked for the Taxi Driver actor between 2008 and 2019 and was paid $300,000 annually before she quit as his vice president of production and finance. This role included everything from decorating the actor's Christmas tree to taking him to the hospital when he took a tumble down the stairs.

The former employee sued for $12 million in damages for severe emotional distress and reputational harm. Robinson alleges that De Niro refused to give her a reference when she quit after she engaged in repeated arguments with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Robinson's attorney also says that De Niro would sometimes yell at his employee, calling her nasty names and making sexist comments toward her. On Tuesday he also admitted in court to asking Robinson to scratch his back on two occasions.

While the actor insisted that he treated Robinson well during her period of employment, correspondence between De Niro and Chen showed that the latter became increasingly suspicious of their relationship. "[Tiffany] felt there was something there and she may have been right," the actor said of his girlfriend's suspicions.