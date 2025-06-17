Live-action Lilo & Stitch star David Hekili Kenui Bell tragically dies

Waimea, Hawaii - Hawaiian actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, best known as one of the stars in the recent live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 46.

Hawaiian actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, best known as one of the stars in the recent live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 46. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hekili97

His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, shared the sad news in an emotional Facebook post on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," she wrote.

As People reports, the actor's death has been confirmed by Hawaii police, who say Bell died on June 12.

The exact circumstances of his passing are still unclear.

"We have launched a coroner's inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death," law enforcement told the outlet.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected."

Bell had small roles in well-known TV series such as Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, but in addition to his life on screen, he was a special presence in many people's lives.