Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Golden cast members revealed!

Los Angeles, California - The beach just got a little brighter, as Bachelor in Paradise has announced the Golden contestants joining the cast of season 10!

Jack Lencioni (l.) and Leslie Fhima are among the senior stars joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 10. © Collage: Disney/Sami Drasin

On Monday, ABC unveiled the senior stars from the debut season of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette who will be looking for love in Paradise.

There will be ten Golden alumni joining season 10 – four women and six men.

Among the ladies from Gerry's season are April Kirkwood, famous for faking an injury during their pickleball group date, and the delightfully feisty Kathy Swarts.

Gerry's runner-up, Leslie Fhima, is also heading to the beach, as well as Natascha Hardee, who famously (and rightfully!) suggested that The Bachelor conduct its rose ceremonies in chairs.

On the men's side, Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, and girl dad Keith Gordon have joined the cast, along with Mansion Men crooner Kim Buike and Tina Turner's godson Gary Levingston.

Last but not least is Ralph "RJ" Johnson, who was sent home by Joan on night one of The Golden Bachelorette.

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise will also welcome plenty of singles from the traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette, with stars from Grant's season, Joey's season, Jenn's season, and more having already been confirmed to return.