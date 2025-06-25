Sabrina Carpenter reveals new Man's Best Friend album cover: "approved by God"

Los Angeles, California - Witty pop princess Sabrina Carpenter just revealed an album cover variant for Man's Best Friend, and she's still in on the joke after surfing the wave of criticism from the infamous first cover drop .

Let's take it from the top, people!

Her first album cover reveal left the world reeling – is it regressive? Offensive? Satirical? Nobody knows for sure.

The only thing that's certain is that, after numerous previous public firestorms, Sabrina Carpenter is unfazed by the discourse around her provocative new era!

"i signed some copies of Man's Best Friend for you guys," the singer wrote, nonchalant as can be, in a Wednesday Instagram post.

Scandal who? Never heard of her.

"& here is a new alternate cover approved by God

available now on my website," she cheekily added, as fans flooded the comments with their support.

This version – which is in black-and-white – sees Sabrina clutching a suit-clad man's arm as she rocks a shimmering gown on a dance floor.

"yessss, can't wait to see all of the tiktokers who were clutching their pearls about the original cover backtrack," said one as another wrote, "Approved by god is sending me."