Is Sabrina Carpenter planning to ban phones from her concerts?

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter recently revealed that she's considering banning phones at her concerts – and she knows some fans might not be thrilled.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed she may ban phones from her shows in the future! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

In a new Rolling Stone interview, the Juno singer revealed she's seriously thinking about following in the footsteps of stars like Adele, Madonna, and Bob Dylan, who've already adopted phone-free concert policies.



The inspiration came after Sabrina attended Silk Sonic's phone-free residency in Las Vegas, and it completely blew her mind.

"I've never had a better experience at a concert," she gushed. "Everyone's singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful."

Without the distraction of phones, Sabrina said it felt like being transported back to the 70s – pure connection and nothing but the music.

While she isn't planning to introduce a ban right away, she's definitely thinking about the future.