Is Sabrina Carpenter planning to ban phones from her concerts?
Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter recently revealed that she's considering banning phones at her concerts – and she knows some fans might not be thrilled.
In a new Rolling Stone interview, the Juno singer revealed she's seriously thinking about following in the footsteps of stars like Adele, Madonna, and Bob Dylan, who've already adopted phone-free concert policies.
The inspiration came after Sabrina attended Silk Sonic's phone-free residency in Las Vegas, and it completely blew her mind.
"I've never had a better experience at a concert," she gushed. "Everyone's singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful."
Without the distraction of phones, Sabrina said it felt like being transported back to the 70s – pure connection and nothing but the music.
While she isn't planning to introduce a ban right away, she's definitely thinking about the future.
Sabrina thinks fans might get upset over a phone ban at her shows
"Depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away," she said before jokingly adding, "Do not zoom in on me when I'm 80 years old up there."
Still, she knows some fans might not love the idea.
"I've grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows," she said, noting that while it's become normal, it's still "unfortunate."
At the same time, the Manchild artist also understands why fans want to capture the moment, saying, "I can't blame people for wanting to have memories."
Nevertheless, some fans are on board with the idea, saying they hate it when phones block their view of the stage.
But others argue that if they've paid for the ticket, they should have the right to use their phones however they want.
Would you give up your phone for a fully immersive concert experience?
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP