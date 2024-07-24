Sabrina Carpenter hypes up "heavenly perfect angel" Halle Bailey over Please Please please cover
Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter is once again supporting other pop music girlies, and we know she's a big fan of cover songs!
The Feather artist famously sang her own renditions of bestie Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble as well as up-and-comer Chappell Roan's hit single Good Luck Babe – but now Sabrina is the one being covered!
Halle Bailey of live-action Little Mermaid fame posted a cover of Please Please Please on Tuesday.
"Woke up with this song in my headdd i love itt," Halle captioned the post, which Sabrina quickly shared to her own Insta Stories in support.
On her Story post, the Vicious singer wrote "heart eyes and heart ears !!!" while calling Halle a "heavenly perfect angel" in the comments under the original cover.
Sabrina Carpenter has a lot of exciting projects in the works!
On Wednesday the Espresso singer posted a shot of a giant billboard promoting her sold-out Short n' Sweet album tour.
Per her Insta Stories, the starlet also has a brand-new fragrance coming on Thursday.
Do you think Sabrina Carpenter and Halle Bailey should collab on a stripped-down acoustic version of Please Please Please?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hallebailey & @sabrinacarpenter