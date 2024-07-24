Sabrina Carpenter hypes up "heavenly perfect angel" Halle Bailey over Please Please please cover

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter is once again supporting other pop music girlies, and we know she's a big fan of cover songs!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) appears to be a big fan of Halle Bailey's (l.) gorgeous cover of her hit single Please Please Please! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hallebailey & @sabrinacarpenter

The Feather artist famously sang her own renditions of bestie Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble as well as up-and-comer Chappell Roan's hit single Good Luck Babe – but now Sabrina is the one being covered!

Halle Bailey of live-action Little Mermaid fame posted a cover of Please Please Please on Tuesday.

"Woke up with this song in my headdd i love itt," Halle captioned the post, which Sabrina quickly shared to her own Insta Stories in support.

On her Story post, the Vicious singer wrote "heart eyes and heart ears !!!" while calling Halle a "heavenly perfect angel" in the comments under the original cover.



