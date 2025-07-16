Sabrina Carpenter celebrates wistful anniversary of Emails I Can't Send
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter just shared a sweet message to fans on the three-year anniversary of her beloved album, Emails I Can't Send. Here's what she had to say about the record!
On Tuesday, the Espresso hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the 3-year anniversary of the record.
"3 years of my dear emails," Sabrina mused alongside a photo of its cover.
"this album means so much to me and was the gateway to many special moments i couldn't see ahead," she continued.
"I will never take this chapter for granted and what it taught me and how much closer it brought me to each and every one of you."
The Feather singer ended by voicing her "thanks to those of you who sing along... I love you forever!"
Sabrina dropped Emails I Can't Send on July 15, 2022, with Island Records, and nabbed her first Billboard chart placements with earworms like Feather and Nonsense – success that got her a spot opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour! The rest, as they say, is history.
Where has Sabrina Carpenter been hiding?
The Please Please Please artist is set to release her seventh album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29.
Her first single from the project, Manchild, has been a runaway hit and is currently enjoying Song of the Summer status.
It's nice to hear from the pop princess, who has seemingly been lying low for a bit ahead of her newest album release following some controversy over its album cover.
Luckily, Sabrina is still posting periodic photo dumps to hold fans over until the new music drops!
