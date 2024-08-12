Sabrina Carpenter shocked by on-stage fireworks mishap: "Way too close"

San Francisco, California - Rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter had quite a scare when fireworks went off too close behind her during a performance!

Sabrina Carpenter freaked out at Outside Lands music festival after a pyrotechnic went off too close behind her! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Please Please Please keep our girl safe!

While the 25-year-old artist entertained the crowd, a pyrotechnic mishap behind her sent her into a screaming frenzy.

The entire incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral, with thousands of fans rushing to confirm that Sabrina was okay, per TMZ.

Although it seems she escaped unharmed, it was still a shocking experience for the Espresso singer.

And she did it all while maintaining her composure with a smile on her face!

Sabrina has yet to address the incident, but fans on social media can't stop talking about it.