Sabrina Carpenter shocked by on-stage fireworks mishap: "Way too close"

By Jenna Cavaliere

San Francisco, California - Rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter had quite a scare when fireworks went off too close behind her during a performance!

Sabrina Carpenter freaked out at Outside Lands music festival after a pyrotechnic went off too close behind her!  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Please Please Please keep our girl safe!

While the 25-year-old artist entertained the crowd, a pyrotechnic mishap behind her sent her into a screaming frenzy.

The entire incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral, with thousands of fans rushing to confirm that Sabrina was okay, per TMZ.

Although it seems she escaped unharmed, it was still a shocking experience for the Espresso singer.

And she did it all while maintaining her composure with a smile on her face!

Sabrina has yet to address the incident, but fans on social media can't stop talking about it.

Sabrina Carpenter fans react to pyrotechnics mishap at music festival

Sabrina Carpenter's fans rushed to social media to make sure she was okay after a firework mishap at Outside Lands music festival.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"omg that's so scary, glad she's okay!!" one wrote on X.

In the video, it almost looked as if a spark flew too close to her leg, fans were commenting.

Another said, "She did a good job at playing this off, that was way too close."

"she's the most unserious person ever. i'm obsessed with her," a third fan stated.

During her set, she sang a ton of songs, including some from her upcoming album Short N' Sweet.

Aside from the sparkly disaster, the Feather artist dazzled in her own glittery dress with matching go-go boots.

She even performed a duet of the song These Boots Are Made For Walkin' with surprise guest Kacey Musgraves!

