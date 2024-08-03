Sabrina Carpenter sings unreleased song Slim Pickins in stunning live performance

Sabrina Carpenter must be feeling great after the glowing reception she received for one of her still-unreleased songs off of her upcoming Short n' Sweet album!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter must be feeling so much lighter like a feather after the glowing reception she received for one of her still-unreleased songs off of her upcoming Short n' Sweet album!

Fan videos posted to social media show the Espresso singer debuting her song Slim Pickins for a Friday appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

"This one's cute and I just, like, wanted to sing it for you today," she can be heard telling her audience in one viral video posted to X.

"Super random of me – it's called Slim Pickins and I hope you like it," Sabrina adds in the short clip.

The Feather artist appeared at the Grammy Museum alongside music producer and well-known Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, who gushed to the crowd about working with Sabrina.

This wasn't the Please Please Please singer's first time doing a show at the Grammy Museum, as she also performed there for a spotlight in November of 2022 ahead of her album emails i can't send.

Slim Pickins was previously announced on the Short n' Sweet tracklist in early July.

Sabrina's new album Short n' Sweet is set to drop on August 23.

