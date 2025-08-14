Megan Thee Stallion responds as Tory Lanez's new evidence bid fails

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has responded after Tory Lanez's latest attempt to challenge his ongoing legal battle over their 2020 shooting incident was shut down in court.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, had filed two petitions related to the 2020 incident in which Megan was shot in the foot.

One claimed his driver never testified, according to Complex, and the other pushed to use a new statement from a security guard for Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris.

The guard allegedly said that Harris admitted she fired the gun, not Lanez.

On Tuesday, the California Court of Appeals rejected both requests.

Megan Thee Stallion's team quickly fired back, noting in a statement that Lanez was "tried and convicted by a jury of his peers" and that the case "was properly adjudicated" as a violent assault.

The 33-year-old musician is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for assault with a firearm and related charges.