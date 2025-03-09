Sabrina Carpenter kicks off London Short n' Sweet stop with Spice Girls "arrest" and red-hot reveal!
London, UK - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short N' Sweet tour stop in London with a bang that's got everyone talking - and night two is just about to begin!
On Saturday, the 25-year-old took to The O2 in London, where she was graced by opening talent Rachel Chinouriri.
When Sabrina came onstage, she upheld her tour tradition with her sparkly towel reveal.
As it fell, she unveiled a striking new red body suit, and the towel's interior displayed the UK flag for a tribute that sent her London fans into a frenzy!
Fans even zoomed in to her tights, which displayed, "Your red flags are blue" – a classic 'Brina pun.
"I've been dreaming of playing this building my whole life! Today's the day!" she said to the audience before her set.
The tour date also fell on International Women's Day, and Sabrina took a moment to celebrate.
"To all the women in the room tonight, happy International Women’s Day – you’ve never done anything wrong in your life ever," she announced onstage.
Sabrina Carpenter's London N1 setlist and notable attendees
Her setlist was a showcase of her biggest hits, including Good Graces, Slim Pickins, Bed Chem, Taste, Lie to Girls, Espresso, and Don't Smile.
She also treated fans to the first live performance of Couldn't Make It Any Harder, which everyone was obsessed with.
The night ended with the playful "arrest" of Emma Bunton – known to fans as Baby Spice of the Spice Girls, which Emma shared on Instagram.
Janet Jackson was also among some of the notable attendees, sharing a post on X captioned, "What a fun show! We enjoyed you."
Maisie Peters and Alessi Rose were also spotted at the show.
"LONDON NIGHT 1 you were everything See you tonight for night 2," Sabrina reflected on Instagram.
Who's ready to see what fun surprises she has in store next?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@eichucks & @SCDailyUpdates