Sabrina Carpenter kicks off London Short n' Sweet stop with Spice Girls "arrest" and red-hot reveal!

London, UK - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short N' Sweet tour stop in London with a bang that's got everyone talking - and night two is just about to begin!

Sabrina Carpenter showed off a brand new red bodysuit during night one of her London Short N' Sweet tour show at The O2! © Collage: Screenshot/X/@eichucks & @SCDailyUpdates

On Saturday, the 25-year-old took to The O2 in London, where she was graced by opening talent Rachel Chinouriri.

When Sabrina came onstage, she upheld her tour tradition with her sparkly towel reveal.

As it fell, she unveiled a striking new red body suit, and the towel's interior displayed the UK flag for a tribute that sent her London fans into a frenzy!

Fans even zoomed in to her tights, which displayed, "Your red flags are blue" – a classic 'Brina pun.

"I've been dreaming of playing this building my whole life! Today's the day!" she said to the audience before her set.

The tour date also fell on International Women's Day, and Sabrina took a moment to celebrate.



"To all the women in the room tonight, happy International Women’s Day – you’ve never done anything wrong in your life ever," she announced onstage.