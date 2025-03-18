Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with racy "Eiffel Tower" move at Short n' Sweet Tour

Paris, France - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter shocked fans with a brand new risqué move during one particular song at her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Paris.

On Monday night, the 25-year-old took to the Accor Arena in Paris for a show nobody will be able to forget.

Sabrina stunned for her second night at the venue in a St. Patrick's Day-approved vibrant emerald green set with tights that read, "Hormones are high."

During her hit song Juno, she continued her tradition of imitating various sex positions as she sang, "Have you ever tried this one?" with a jaw-dropping pick.

This time, Sabrina honored Paris with an "Eiffel Tower" pose, bending forward between two male dancers as their hands linked above her to mimic the city's landmark.

A clip shared on X captured the moment, which has since gone viral.

Fans are raving online, with one writing, "She's so iconic," and another stating, "Sabrina never fails to serve on stage."