Sabrina Carpenter spices up Short n' Sweet Tour with special Halloween 'fits!
Dallas, Texas - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter dropped some sexy Halloween looks at her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Dallas, Texas, and fans can't stop raving over it!
Sab's Halloween slay is everything.
On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old singer took the American Airlines Center by storm with three new 'fits – just in time for the spookiest day of the year!
She started the night by revealing her Playboy bunny-inspired costume, featuring a bedazzled set of ears and a black-and-white bowtie.
"SABRINA ATE THAT!!" one fan on X wrote.
On TikTok, she posted a video lip-syncing to a popular phrase from the movie The House Bunny.
But that was just the beginning, as Sabrina had two more tricks up her sleeve for the show...
Sabrina Carpenter's iconic Halloween costumes
Fans were shocked again as she came out in Sandy's iconic catsuit from Grease. The Taste singer also performed the film's hit song, Hopelessly Devoted to You, as the night's cover.
She ended the night dressed as a sparkly Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, putting her own Sabrina-fied twist on the classic character.
Like they say, you can take the girl out of Disney, but you can't take the Disney out of the girl!
Sabrina will be back to take the stage at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP