Sabrina Carpenter spices up Short n' Sweet Tour with special Halloween 'fits!

Dallas, Texas - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter dropped some sexy Halloween looks at her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Dallas, Texas, and fans can't stop raving over it!

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated Halloween with trio of iconic costumes at her Dallas stop of her Short n' Sweet Tour! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sab's Halloween slay is everything.

On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old singer took the American Airlines Center by storm with three new 'fits – just in time for the spookiest day of the year!

She started the night by revealing her Playboy bunny-inspired costume, featuring a bedazzled set of ears and a black-and-white bowtie.

"SABRINA ATE THAT!!" one fan on X wrote.

On TikTok, she posted a video lip-syncing to a popular phrase from the movie The House Bunny.

But that was just the beginning, as Sabrina had two more tricks up her sleeve for the show...