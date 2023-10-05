Sabrina star Julia Ormond launches sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

New York, New York - British actor Julia Ormond has filed a lawsuit against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery in New York Supreme Court.

Julia Ormond is suing convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 1995. © Collage: Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP

The suit filed Wednesday also names as defendants Creative Artists Agency, Ormond's former agency, alleging negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, as well as Walt Disney Company and Miramax, for negligent supervision and retention.



Ormond, who starred in such films as Legends of the Fall and the remake of Sabrina, alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in December 1995 following a business dinner in New York City, where the two were to discuss a project.

After informing her agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, currently CAA's co-chairman, she says they did nothing to help her and instead cautioned her about speaking out.

Lourd and Huvane are not named as defendants in the suit. However, their names are cited throughout the complaint.

"The men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein. So too did Weinstein's employers at Miramax and Disney," the lawsuit states.

"Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

Weinstein's attorney denied all the allegations, while representatives for Disney and CAA were not immediately available for comment.