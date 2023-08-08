Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall tragically passes away
New York, New York - Actor Sandra Bullock's long time partner, Bryan Randall, has passed away at the age of 57.
Bryan Randall's family told People magazine that Bryan passed away on Saturday from ALS, a degenerative motor neuron disease he had been privately battling for three years.
"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his family told People.
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
The family ended their statement saying "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."
Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock met in 2015
Bryan Randall, a professional photographer, met Sandra Bullock in 2015 while working at her son Louis’ birthday. He and the Miss Congeniality actor preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and didn't make many public appearances as a couple.
"He's the example that I would want my children to have," Bullock said of Randall in a 2021 interview with Red Table Talk.
"I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him."
