Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall tragically passes away

New York, New York - Actor Sandra Bullock's long time partner, Bryan Randall, has passed away at the age of 57.

Sandra Bullock's longtime Partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year battle with ALS. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bryan Randall's family told People magazine that Bryan passed away on Saturday from ALS, a degenerative motor neuron disease he had been privately battling for three years.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his family told People.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

The family ended their statement saying "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."