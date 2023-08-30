Sarah Jessica Parker adopts the cat from her show – and reveals his off-screen name

New York, New York - Sarah Jessica Parker is now a cat mom of three kitties after adopting a furry feline from the set of And Just Like That – and shared his "off-camera name" on Instagram.

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she adopted Carrie Bradshaw's cat Shoe, AKA Lotus. © Instagram/ Screenshot/sarahjessicaparker

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker apparently decided she couldn't live without her character's cat!

On Tuesday, the star revealed on Instagram that she'd adopted her character Carrie Bradshaw's cat, named Shoe on the Sex and the City spinoff show.

Yet Parker revealed the tabby kitten has a different name in real life than in his starring role.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," Sarah wrote in her post. The cat was officially adopted by the Parker-Broderick Family in April. He was originally rescued by the Connecticut Humane Society with his siblings, who were also given botanical names.

Sarah cheekily ended her post by writing, "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."