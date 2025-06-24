Scarlett Johansson kisses co-star Jonathan Bailey on red carpet – in front of her husband
New York, New York - Scarlett Johansson and co-star Jonathan Bailey sealed their close friendship with a kiss on the red carpet – right in front of her husband!
On Monday, the pair's buzzy new dinosaur flick Jurassic World Rebirth hosted its New York premiere.
As reported by Page Six, the 40-year-old Black Widow star quickly went viral after taking Jonathan's face in her hands and giving him a smooch on the carpet!
Shortly after, the two were all smiles as they posed for the cameras as if nothing had happened.
Both actors are in committed relationships – but not to each other.
Scarlett has been married to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost for five years, while the 37-year-old Bridgerton star, who is gay, previously confirmed he's in a relationship – though he hasn't revealed the lucky man's identity.
Colin was even in attendance at Monday's premiere, where he appeared unbothered by the co-stars' affection and later shared a kiss with his wife as well.
It's not the first time Scarlett and Jonathan packed on some PDA – the two also shared a kiss at the movie's London premiere last week.
In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Wicked actor addressed the viral smooches, saying simply, "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to."
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP