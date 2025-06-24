Scarlett Johansson kisses co-star Jonathan Bailey on red carpet – in front of her husband

New York, New York - Scarlett Johansson and co- star Jonathan Bailey sealed their close friendship with a kiss on the red carpet – right in front of her husband!

Scarlett Johansson (l.) and co-star Jonathan Bailey shared another viral kiss during Monday's premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the pair's buzzy new dinosaur flick Jurassic World Rebirth hosted its New York premiere.

As reported by Page Six, the 40-year-old Black Widow star quickly went viral after taking Jonathan's face in her hands and giving him a smooch on the carpet!

Shortly after, the two were all smiles as they posed for the cameras as if nothing had happened.

Both actors are in committed relationships – but not to each other.

Scarlett has been married to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost for five years, while the 37-year-old Bridgerton star, who is gay, previously confirmed he's in a relationship – though he hasn't revealed the lucky man's identity.

Colin was even in attendance at Monday's premiere, where he appeared unbothered by the co-stars' affection and later shared a kiss with his wife as well.

It's not the first time Scarlett and Jonathan packed on some PDA – the two also shared a kiss at the movie's London premiere last week.