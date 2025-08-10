Bianca Censori bonds with Kanye West's kids – but are they still heading for divorce?

Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori stepped into her step-mom role as she bonded with his kids – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West – in Los Angeles.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wifey, Bianca Censori, was captured spending time with his kids while insiders dish that the model could be seeking independence from her husband!

Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori (r.) stepped into her step-mother role amid reports that she could be distancing herself from Ye.
Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori (r.) stepped into her step-mother role amid reports that she could be distancing herself from Ye.  © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Per Page Six, the 30-year-old stepped into her role as step-mom this week when she was seen with Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm West (6) – all of whom Ye shares with ex Kim Kardashian – in Los Angeles.

Bianca was unusually covered up in a long-sleeved black top plus matching capri pants, ankle-strap pumps, and some trendy bangs.

The Australia native's step-daughter sported a black t-shirt and bubble skirt, while the boys both wore red shirts, with Saint also rocking bright pink hair.

The outing seemingly confirmed that all is well between Ye and Bianca despite reports suggesting that the two are getting divorced.

Nevertheless, an insider recently spilled to Heat Magazine that Bianca has been "quietly laying the groundwork" for her next chapter, but the All Falls Down rapper is apparently "in denial" about this.

The tipster added, "She's very determined to carve out a path that's independent from Kanye to secure herself financially." Will Ye and Bianca have another bump in the road amid their marriage?

