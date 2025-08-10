Cassie Ventura returns to social media after shocking verdict in Diddy's trial

Cassie Ventura has given some insight into her postpartum journey after welcoming her son amid the fallout of Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Singer Cassie Ventura has returned to Instagram after welcoming her third baby and delivering several emotional days of testimony in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Cassie Ventura shared that she's going just fine following her harrowing testimony at her ex's trial.
Cassie Ventura shared that she's going just fine following her harrowing testimony at her ex's trial.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cassie

The Me & You artist made her soft return to social media with a raw look into her postpartum journey after giving birth to her son.

Over on her Stories, Cassie shared a video from the page @momswithplans, where a man is seen busting a move with several breaks in the midst of his dance.

"When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum," the video's caption read, to which Cassie clearly agreed!

"Factual. Little by little lol," she commented, per Page Six.

Cassie is also mom to daughters Frankie (5) and Sunny (4), whom she shares with her husband, Alex Fine.

The Addicted artist has been keeping a low profile ever since testifying against Diddy during his federal trial, where she detailed the horrific abuse she endured during their years-long relationship.

Despite the chilling video of his 2016 assault against her being played during the trial, the disgraced mogul was only found guilty of prostitution while being acquitted of more serious charges.

