Inside Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston's FOMO-inducing Galentine's Day party

Longtime besties Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston recently threw a fab Galentine's Day Party/product launch, and we're feeling major FOMO. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @lolavie

"Had so much fun celebrating Galentine’s Day with @jenniferaniston," Selena wrote in her Instagram grid post of the proceedings as Jen penned her own Insta note saying, "Had a nice early Galentine’s with my girls last night."

The Only Murders in the Building star's makeup brand Rare Beauty recently joined forces with LolaVie, the beauty brand helmed by the Friends alum.

Together they launched Rare's fan-favorite Soft Pinch blush formulas in a special matte finish for Valentine's Day, which is already completely sold out until they bring it back for the core collection in March.

"The new Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush is more blurring and cloud-like, giving a really dreamy flush of color with a long-lasting natural matte finish," Sel said of the surprise launch.

"It layers beautifully if I want a bolder blush look or a softer effect," she added.

Photos and videos from the event show Selena and Jennifer happily gabbing, laughing, and getting some adorable photo booth pics together.