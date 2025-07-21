Selena Gomez rings in 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift and Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez kicked off her 33rd birthday festivities with those closest to her, including her A-list bestie Taylor Swift !

Selena Gomez (l.) kicked off her 33rd birthday festivities with those closest to her, including her A-list bestie Taylor Swift (r.) and fiancé Benny Blanco! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

Over the weekend, Selena, who turns 33 on Tuesday, shared some photos from her '70s-themed celebration, along with a reflection on the "journey" that led her here.

"This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you," she wrote.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love."

The post featured a few solo snaps of Selena smiling in a sequined jumpsuit, which she paired with a white fur coat.

Making appearances in the slideshow were the Emilia Pérez star's fiancé, Benny Blanco, and her longtime pal Taylor Swift.

Benny matched his bride-to-be's style with a cheetah-print dress shirt under a velvet blazer, while Taylor sported a shimming, long-sleeved mini-dress.

"As I step into this new year, I'm filled with excitement and hope for what's to come," Selena added in her caption. "I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together."

Among the memories to come in Selena's 33rd year is her wedding, which insiders claim will be held in September!