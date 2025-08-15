Kylie Jenner subtly supports Timothée Chalamet amid split rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has shown some love for Timothée Chalamet's next movie amid rumors the lovebirds are on the outs.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 28-year-old reality star was among the users to like Timothée's recent Instagram post revealing the poster for his new flick, Marty Supreme.

The subtle show of support comes after the rumor mill got turning with talk that the couple had secretly called it quits.

The speculation began when the 29-year-old actor was notably absent from Kylie's recent birthday celebrations, and the beauty mogul later shared some screenshots of herself listening to some emotional breakup songs.

However, it seems that this may have been a coincidence after all!

Besides Kylie's latest show of love, Timothée is also confirmed to be quite busy at the moment as he films Dune: Part Three in Budapest.

And adding another positive sign was Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner, who liked the trailer for Marty Supreme that Timothée shared via his Instagram on Wednesday.