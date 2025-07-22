Benny Blanco honors Selena Gomez with sweet b-day tribute: "Our life is a dream"

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco celebrated his fiancée Selena Gomez 's 33rd birthday with a swoon-worthy tribute featuring an unexpectedly candid array of photos!

The 37-year-old took to his Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate Selena's big day.

But his slideshow didn't consist of the usual PDA snaps found in other tributes – all of the photos showed the birthday girl sound asleep!

"our life is a dream… so i'm never waking u up…" Benny wrote. "happy birthday my love."

The adorable post came after the lovebirds kicked off the birthday festivities early at a '70s-themed bash featuring A-list guests like Taylor Swift.

Over on her own page, Selena marked her birthday with the announcement of the new Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle, a continuation of her mental health-focused initiative funded by her billion-dollar brand Rare Beauty.

The Emilia Pérez star described the new effort as a place where "people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work."

The community-focused initiative allows supporters to contribute to school-based mental health solutions, along with suicide prevention, crisis interventions, and more, per the new website.