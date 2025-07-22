Benny Blanco honors Selena Gomez with sweet b-day tribute: "Our life is a dream"
Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco celebrated his fiancée Selena Gomez's 33rd birthday with a swoon-worthy tribute featuring an unexpectedly candid array of photos!
The 37-year-old took to his Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate Selena's big day.
But his slideshow didn't consist of the usual PDA snaps found in other tributes – all of the photos showed the birthday girl sound asleep!
"our life is a dream… so i'm never waking u up…" Benny wrote. "happy birthday my love."
The adorable post came after the lovebirds kicked off the birthday festivities early at a '70s-themed bash featuring A-list guests like Taylor Swift.
Over on her own page, Selena marked her birthday with the announcement of the new Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle, a continuation of her mental health-focused initiative funded by her billion-dollar brand Rare Beauty.
The Emilia Pérez star described the new effort as a place where "people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work."
The community-focused initiative allows supporters to contribute to school-based mental health solutions, along with suicide prevention, crisis interventions, and more, per the new website.
Selena's 33rd year is set to be one of her most memorable yet, as insiders have dished that she plans on tying the knot with Benny in September!
