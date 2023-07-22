Selena Gomez dishes on her birthday wishes as fans celebrate in epic ways

Los Angeles, California - It's the one and only Selena Gomez 's birthday, and her highly devoted fan base is celebrating her epic ways as the star redirects the birthday love to a mental health cause.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her birthday by shining a light on the Rare Impact Fund. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

In honor of Selena Gomez's 31st birthday, Selenators around the world are truly putting in the work in honor of the multifaceted star's born day.

In Mexico city, roughly 100,000 people reportedly gathered to celebrate her birthday once the clock struck midnight.

Fans in New York City dropped some dollars to display a video billboard in Times Square, showcasing various birthday messages from fans.

The Rare Beauty founder took time to reflect with an impassioned Instagram post on her 31st birthday, shining a light on the company's Rare Impact Fund, which was founded by Gomez and aims to raise $100 million over the next 10 years "to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world," according to the website.

"I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people," Gomez wrote in the caption.

She then called this her "true passion in life" before diving into her birthday wishes:

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund."