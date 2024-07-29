Selena Gomez gives heartbreaking new response to plastic surgery rumors: "I just get sad sometimes"

Selena Gomez is fed up with the constant plastic surgery speculation from her fans on social media and elsewhere, and she has no problem saying so!

By Kim Marie Moser, Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is fed up with the constant plastic surgery speculation from her fans, and she has no problem saying so!

Selena Gomez has spoken out about the rumors surrounding her plastic surgery.
© Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

In a TikTok video, which has since been deleted, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked by her followers what she thought Gomez had gotten done in terms of plastic surgery.

Fans have been speculating for months whether the Only Murders in the Building actress has had something done, as her face has clearly changed significantly over the years.

Barrionuevo, who works in a beauty clinic herself, eventually decided against answering such a question and stated that it is widely known that Gomez suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus which can affect a person's appearance.

Although the original video was published back in 2023, Gomez only seems to have become aware of it now – and on Sunday she decided to put an end to the speculation once and for all.

TikToker is blindsided when Selena Gomez comments on her video

Selena Gomez is fed up with everyone speculating about her appearance.
Selena Gomez is fed up with everyone speculating about her appearance.  © Zoulerah NORDDINE/AFP

"Honestly I hate this," the Single Soon singer wrote in a frustrated comment, adding that she had to take medication because of her illness.

She then explained, "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Barrionuevo immediately deleted the original clip, but responded to the message with a second one.

"I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me... I want to start by saying hello, My Queen," she began in her response video.

"Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause," she continued in the response's caption.

"It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties."

Gomez answered the follow-up video with a comment reading, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes." She has since seemingly deleted this note, however.

© Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

