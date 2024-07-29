Selena Gomez gives heartbreaking new response to plastic surgery rumors: "I just get sad sometimes"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is fed up with the constant plastic surgery speculation from her fans, and she has no problem saying so!

Selena Gomez has spoken out about the rumors surrounding her plastic surgery. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

In a TikTok video, which has since been deleted, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked by her followers what she thought Gomez had gotten done in terms of plastic surgery.

Fans have been speculating for months whether the Only Murders in the Building actress has had something done, as her face has clearly changed significantly over the years.

Barrionuevo, who works in a beauty clinic herself, eventually decided against answering such a question and stated that it is widely known that Gomez suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus which can affect a person's appearance.

Although the original video was published back in 2023, Gomez only seems to have become aware of it now – and on Sunday she decided to put an end to the speculation once and for all.

