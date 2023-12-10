Selena Gomez opens up about plastic surgery in Instagram comment spree
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez made a surprise confession about undergoing plastic surgery amid her many recent replies to fans on social media.
The 31-year-old star baffled her followers as she went on an Instagram comment spree on Thursday, revealing a new romance with Benny Blanco in the process.
Along with fiercely defending the relationship, Selena also replied to a fan who speculated about her experience with plastic surgery.
In a since-deleted comment, a fan wrote, "Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," per Just Jared.
Selena hit back by writing, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl," in her first public confirmation of any plastic surgery.
The Rare Beauty founder revealed in another reply that her highly-anticipated third studio album would be coming in "in 2 months."
After primarily focusing on acting projects in recent years, Selena has been slowly returning to the music scene in recent months, having dropped the break-up anthem Single Soon back in August.
The track was promoted as a stand-alone release rather than a lead single, but it seems Selenators won't have to wait too long to hear her next album after all!
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP