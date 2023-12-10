Selena Gomez opens up about plastic surgery in Instagram comment spree

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez made a surprise confession about undergoing plastic surgery amid her many recent replies to fans on social media.

Selena Gomez confirmed she's gotten Botox in one of the many revelations she made to fans in a recent comment spree on Instagram. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old star baffled her followers as she went on an Instagram comment spree on Thursday, revealing a new romance with Benny Blanco in the process.

Along with fiercely defending the relationship, Selena also replied to a fan who speculated about her experience with plastic surgery.

In a since-deleted comment, a fan wrote, "Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," per Just Jared.

Selena hit back by writing, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl," in her first public confirmation of any plastic surgery.

The Rare Beauty founder revealed in another reply that her highly-anticipated third studio album would be coming in "in 2 months."

After primarily focusing on acting projects in recent years, Selena has been slowly returning to the music scene in recent months, having dropped the break-up anthem Single Soon back in August.