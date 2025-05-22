Selena Gomez backs Hailey Bieber as fans rage over Justin's comment

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has fans buzzing after she showed her support for Hailey Bieber following a controversial reveal from the model's husband – and Selena's ex – Justin Bieber .

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star gave a like to an Instagram post announcing Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode Skin, would be heading to Sephora stores.

The following day, Selena shared a cryptic message to her Instagram story that many fans have interpreted as another show of support for the 28-year-old socialite.

"You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know," the quote read.

Under the message, Selena added some telling words of her own: "you know who you are and I'm cheering you on."

As for why fans are sure this is referring to Hailey, it all circles back to a recent – and since-deleted – comment by her husband after her starring turn as a Vogue cover model.

While reposting the photoshoot, Justin revealed that, during a past fight with Hailey, he told her that she'd never be on the cover of the magazine.

"Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken," the 31-year-old wrote.

The bizarre admission was met with a swift backlash from fans, and Justin soon removed the caption from his post.