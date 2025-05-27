Selena Gomez fangirls over Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour: "To the queen B we praise"

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Selena Gomez bowed down to "queen B" as she attended Beyoncé 's latest sold-out stop on her Cowboy Carter tour.

Selena Gomez (r.) bowed down to "queen B" as she attended Beyoncé's latest sold-out stop on her Cowboy Carter tour. © Collage: Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she was in the house for the 43-year-old singer's performance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"To the queen B we praise," she wrote under a selfie of herself rocking a Cowboy Carter-inspired hat.

Also featured prominently was the 32-year-old star's stunning diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco!

In a later snap, Selena revealed that attending the show didn't mean she missed out on the action of Sunday's NBA playoff showdown between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

"Still got my eye on the game," the Emilia Pérez star captioned a photo from the show, which featured a phone displaying the game as she watched the performance.

Though it's hard to imagine anything could truly compare to Bey's show, the Knicks did carry out a stunning comeback to earn their first win in the Eastern Conference Finals.