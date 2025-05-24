Selena Gomez shouts out Ariana Grande in sweet post: "I love you Ari"

Selena Gomez (l.) shouted out fellow pop star Ariana Grande in a sweet Instagram post reflecting on their supportive friendship over the years. © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star reposted a clip of herself and Ariana sharing a hug at a film festival earlier this year.

"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other," Selena wrote under the video. "I love you Ari."

Despite competing against one another throughout last awards season, the stars proved there was no bad blood, and Selena even revealed that the 31-year-old Wicked actor was among the first to reach out to her after they were both nominated for a Golden Globe.

"Ariana texted me, and it was the sweetest note, and it was about six in the morning," Selena recalled. "We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."

Ariana wasn't the only A-list lady Selena shouted out on Friday, as the Only Murders in the Building star also honored her longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, in a follow-up post.

Selena's story featured an edit of the 35-year-old singer's 2021 Brit Awards speech where she told the crowd, "There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you."

