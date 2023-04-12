Selena Gomez suffers bad hair day in hilarious throwback snap
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has always been known to keep things real, and her latest Instagram snap is certainly no exception!
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared a throwback photo with her long-time friend Connar Franklin featuring quite the case of bedhead on them both.
"What do we do during sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved.. love you bestie," Selena wrote in the caption.
In the picture, the Rare Beauty founder has some seriously tangled hair, with Connar suffering from a similarly mangled head of tresses.
The friends are also rocking matching wolf t-shirts, with Selena's being black while Connar's is a light blue.
But this isn't the first questionable hairstyle the pair has showcased on Instagram!
Selena Gomez reflects on her regrettable hair decisions
In January, Selena shared a snap of herself and Connar with matching short bobs and bangs.
"remember when we thought we looked SO good with short hair...." the former Disney Channel star captioned the post.
Connar poked fun at the embarrassing looks in her comment on the post, writing, "bahahahaha …. this was a phase for sure. also not [u]s doing the same hair for like an entire year."
If you haven't rocked an embarrassing hairstyle with your friend at least once, are you even really friends?
