Selena Gomez suffers bad hair day in hilarious throwback snap

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has always been known to keep things real, and her latest Instagram snap is certainly no exception!

Selena Gomez (l) shared a throwback photo of herself and Connar Franklin suffering some serious cases of bedhead. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared a throwback photo with her long-time friend Connar Franklin featuring quite the case of bedhead on them both.



"What do we do during sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved.. love you bestie," Selena wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the Rare Beauty founder has some seriously tangled hair, with Connar suffering from a similarly mangled head of tresses.

The friends are also rocking matching wolf t-shirts, with Selena's being black while Connar's is a light blue.

But this isn't the first questionable hairstyle the pair has showcased on Instagram!