Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon joins hunger strike for Gaza outside White House

Washington DC - Sex and the City star and activist Cynthia Nixon joined a rally outside the White House on Monday to launch a hunger strike in support of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Cynthia Nixon speaks during the launch of a five-day hunger strike outside the White House, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking as "the mother of Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors," Nixon outlined the devastating toll of Israel's assault on Gaza: "In seven weeks, Israel has killed more civilians on a tiny strip of land than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan."

"I’m sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war," she continued. "There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths."

Authorities in Gaza say the death toll has surpassed 15,000 – including more than 6,000 children – since Israel launched its indiscriminate bombing campaign last month.

The systemic denial of access to food, water, electricity, and medical supplies is expected to result in even more fatalities.