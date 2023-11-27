Israel-Gaza war: Truce hangs in the balance amid hints at a possible extension

Gaza City, Gaza - Hopes are growing that the four-day truce in Gaza could be extended as the current deal that enabled hostage-for-prisoner swaps and brought humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory ticked into its final hours.

Israel and Hamas have hinted at a willingness to extend the truce that has led to the release of hostages, among them 27-year-old Roni Kriboy (r.). © via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night signalled his willingness to prolong the ceasefire if it meant additional hostages would be freed, while the Hamas militant group said it is also seeking an extension to the truce that has offered a reprieve to Gazans after over seven weeks of fighting.



The agreement struck by the sides last week provides for the possibility of extending the ceasefire in return for the release of a further 10 hostages per day.

Israel has received a list with the names of further hostages who are to be released on Monday, the prime minister's office said. It was not stated how many hostages could be released on the last day of the agreed ceasefire.

According to unconfirmed media reports, 11 people are believed to be involved.

Hamas in Gaza confirmed that it had given representatives of Qatar and Egypt a list of the hostages to be released. Both states are mediating in the conflict.

This would be the fourth group of hostages to be freed from captivity in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails since the ceasefire began on Friday. So far, 58 hostages have been released. In return, 177 Palestinians were freed from prison.