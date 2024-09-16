Shakira abruptly storms off stage after shockingly inappropriate fan interaction

Miami, Florida - Singer Shakira experienced an uncomfortable moment while on stage this weekend!

Shakira abruptly ended her Miami concert after she caught a fan filming under her dress. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 47-year-old pop sensation's hips may not lie, but that doesn't mean she should ever be disrespected!

Over the weekend, a viral clip of Shakira circulated social media where the Waka Waka singer stormed off stage while performing her latest single, Soltera.

The reason was due to a fan in the audience reportedly filming under Shakira's dress without her consent!

The shocking footage showed the Hips Don't Lie artist constantly adjusting her dress while cautioning people in the audience to stop filming her.

Once Shakira noticed cameras seemingly filming under her dress, she again addressed the audience before walking off the stage after the intrusive moment.

Fellow Latin star Anitta was also at the concert and was seen checking on the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker afterward.

While fans have debated over the incident online, Shakira has yet to comment on the moment.