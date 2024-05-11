Shakira escapes second court case for tax evasion

Barcelona, Spain - A court in Barcela has now confirmed that singer Shakira's tax evasion has been dropped.

Shakira has avoided a second trial for tax evasion as a court in Barcelona has dropped the latest case against the Colombian singer. © ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Colombian star has already caused a stir in the past with tax debts.

In her first case, Shakira admitted to tax evasion and agreed to a deal.

According to media reports, a court spokesperson in Barcelona has confirmed that the latest criminal investigations against the 47-year-old have been dropped.

The Waka Waka artist has thus been spared a second trial for tax fraud.

Shakira was able to avoid a prison sentence of up to eight years by means of an out-of-court settlement and a hefty fine in the first case.

Investigations have shown that the singer had no "intent to defraud," but the Catalan tax authorities will now decide to what extent a sanction is appropriate.