Shakira escapes second court case for tax evasion
Barcelona, Spain - A court in Barcela has now confirmed that singer Shakira's tax evasion has been dropped.
The Colombian star has already caused a stir in the past with tax debts.
In her first case, Shakira admitted to tax evasion and agreed to a deal.
According to media reports, a court spokesperson in Barcelona has confirmed that the latest criminal investigations against the 47-year-old have been dropped.
The Waka Waka artist has thus been spared a second trial for tax fraud.
Shakira was able to avoid a prison sentence of up to eight years by means of an out-of-court settlement and a hefty fine in the first case.
Investigations have shown that the singer had no "intent to defraud," but the Catalan tax authorities will now decide to what extent a sanction is appropriate.
Shakira previously settled another tax evasion case
Shakira agrees with the decision, per a statement from her lawyers obtained by Voz.
"Our client is totally satisfied that it is finally recognized that she did not commit any criminal fraud, but her fight against the Spanish Tax Agency does not end here," the statement read.
In 2018, Grammy winner was said to have evaded around 6.7 million euros in taxes, leading to a trial in September 2023. Unless an appeal against the decision is lodged within a week, the proceedings are now over.
Cover photo: ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP