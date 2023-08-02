Shakira and Lewis Hamilton caught together amid romance rumors!

Ibiza, Spain - As romance rumors surround Shakira and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the stars are fueling the speculation even further with several secret meetings!

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly taking their rumored romance more seriously. © Collage: John THYS & Dai KUROKAWA / AFP

These two just may be the next hot celebrity couple, after all!

Things certainly seem to be getting more serious between Hamilton and Shakira, as the sportsman and the Colombian singer are said to be spending more and more time together - both in public and behind closed doors, according to a report by Spanish TV channel Telecinco.



As an insider revealed to the outlet, the Waka Waka performer and the racing driver are said to have already met secretly "three times" on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.

The pair have reportedly spent their time together undisturbed in the intimate, private luxury villa of the 38-year-old Brit.

Even the staff had left the property for the date of the F1 world champion with the mother of two so that Shakira and Hamilton could enjoy their alone time. Only the singer's private escort is said to have been on site.