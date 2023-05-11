Are Shakira and Tom Cruise involved in a star-studded love triangle?
Miami, Florida - After rumors suggested Shakira and Tom Cruise were the latest unexpected celebrity pairing, the stars seem to have found themselves in a rather wild love triangle!
The 46-year-old singer was spotted chatting it up with Cruise while attending the event on May 7, leading many to wonder if the single stars may be seeing each other.
It seems that the rumors were a bit overblown after the event, per Us Weekly.
"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him," a source told the outlet.
The insider added that the Hips Don't Lie artist "isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment," instead choosing to prioritize her two children and her career.
As it turns out, Shakira is well aware of the social media speculation, with the source revealing that she finds it "hilarious."
"She had a fun time when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone," they added.
While Shakira doesn't see a love connection with the Top Gun star, other reports reveal that Cruise is quite interested - but there may be some unexpected competition for him in none other than F1 driver Lewis Hamilton!
Shakira spotted with Lewis Hamilton after Tom Cruise romance rumors
Per Page Six, the 60-year-old actor is "extremely interested in pursuing" Shakira after their time at the Grand Prix.
An insider even told the outlet that Cruise sent the Colombian singer flowers following the race!
But the drama certainly doesn't end there, as Shakira was then spotted on a luxurious boat ride with Hamilton on Wednesday.
Fans on social media can't get enough of the messy love triangle as the updates keep rolling in.
"tom cruise and lewis hamilton having a jet vs f1 car race for shakira's heart," one user said.
"Shakira being courted by Hamilton and Tom cruise while Pique is playing 7 a side in kings league," another fan joked.
The She Wolf singer certainly seems to be getting the last laugh after her dramatic split from her husband Gerard Piqué, whom she called out for cheating on her in an epic breakup anthem.
Cover photo: Collage: Giuseppe CACACE & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP