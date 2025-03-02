Shakira cancels another show as tour troubles escalate

Santiago, Chile - Colombian superstar Shakira has had to postpone another concert , this one set for Sunday in Chilean capital Santiago, due to "technical problems," the event's producers have announced.

A statement from Fenix Entertainment posted on social media said workers had encountered problems due to the uneven ground under the stage.

The statement said a new date for the concert would be announced shortly.

Left unclear was whether a second concert in Santiago, currently set for Monday, would still go on.

Shakira has faced a series of setbacks since launching her first world tour in seven years.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter had to postpone an earlier concert in Colombia due to problems with the stage roof that posed safety concerns.

And in Peru, she postponed a show after she was hospitalized with abdominal pain.

Shakira launched the tour just days after her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran took home the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album last month.