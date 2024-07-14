Shannen Doherty, star of Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, dies after health battle
Los Angeles, California - Actor Shannen Doherty has sadly passed away at the age of 53 after a years-long battle with cancer.
PEOPLE confirmed the news of her death on Sunday.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty," the star's publicist told the outlet.
"On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."
Doherty, who first rose to fame as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210 in the 1990s, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.
She announced she was in remission in 2017 before the disease returned two years later as stage 4. In 2023, the actor revealed the cancer spread to her brain and later to her bones.
Along with her iconic role in Beverly Hills 90210 and its spinoff 90210, Doherty starred as Prue Halliwell in the beloved supernatural series Charmed before she ultimately left the show in 2001.
