Shannen Doherty, star of Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, dies after health battle

Los Angeles, California - Actor Shannen Doherty has sadly passed away at the age of 53 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Actor Shannen Doherty has passed away on Saturday at the age of 53 after a years-long battle with cancer. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

PEOPLE confirmed the news of her death on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty," the star's publicist told the outlet.

"On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty, who first rose to fame as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210 in the 1990s, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She announced she was in remission in 2017 before the disease returned two years later as stage 4. In 2023, the actor revealed the cancer spread to her brain and later to her bones.