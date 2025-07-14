Justin Bieber debuts much-anticipated new fashion line SKYLRK after surprise album drop

Justin Bieber's swag didn't end with his studio album! The Grammy-winner has also dropped his brand new clothing line, SKYLRK, following his return to music. © Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

The stylish collection – which features eyewear, footwear, apparel, and even phone cases – is a more whimsical pivot from his previous fashion foray with Drew House.

Justin's summer-ready brand drop was the second surprise from the two-time Grammy-winner this month, with the 31-year-old also dropping his new album Swag on July 11 after teasing its release only the day before.

Justin had long been leaving subtle hints that he was releasing new music with various studio images via cryptic social media posts.

Regardless, no one had expected a completed project from the Peaches hitmaker to drop without a little advance notice!