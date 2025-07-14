Justin Bieber debuts much-anticipated new fashion line SKYLRK after surprise album drop
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has finally returned to the world of fashion with his highly anticipated new brand, SKYLRK, right after dropping his seventh studio album!
The stylish collection – which features eyewear, footwear, apparel, and even phone cases – is a more whimsical pivot from his previous fashion foray with Drew House.
Justin's summer-ready brand drop was the second surprise from the two-time Grammy-winner this month, with the 31-year-old also dropping his new album Swag on July 11 after teasing its release only the day before.
Justin had long been leaving subtle hints that he was releasing new music with various studio images via cryptic social media posts.
Regardless, no one had expected a completed project from the Peaches hitmaker to drop without a little advance notice!
Since Swag's release, the Biebs has been settling his debt with Scooter Braun and spending quality time with his wife Hailey and their son Jack Blues.
Justin just posted dreamy new images of the young couple making memories in Italy via Instagram – further dispelling all those swirling split rumors!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber