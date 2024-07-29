Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed on anniversary of her passing

London, UK - The late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, including a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, a death certificate released a year after her passing revealed.

O'Connor was found "unresponsive" in her London home and was pronounced dead at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023.

The Irish Independent reported Sunday that the death certificate issued by a British coroner listed obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma among the main causes, along with a respiratory tract infection that the star was suffering from at the time.

Her ex-husband, music producer John Reynolds, officially registered her death in London last Wednesday.

One of Ireland's greatest and most radical artists, O'Connor died less than two years after her 17-year-old son Shan took his own life. She was open about her struggles with mental health throughout a career that was characterized by a fierce outspokenness and political activism.

Thousand of people, including Irish President Michael Higgins, attended her funeral in Bray, County Wicklow.

O'Connor is survived by three children and one grandchild.