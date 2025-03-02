Singer Angie Stone dies in tragic accident

Montgomery, Alabama - Singer Angie Stone has died in a tragic car accident on the way to her concert.

Hip-hop singer Angie Stone tragically died on Saturday after being involved in a fatal car accident on the way to her concert in Baltimore. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday morning, the 63-year-old wowed the audience during her performance at a Mardi Gras party in Mobile, Alabama.

"Angie's performance at the 2025 Grand Marshal's Ball was nothing short of phenomenal," event organizers wrote in a statement.

Tragically, that would be the Wish I Didn't Miss You's singer final show.

With a total of nine passengers, including backup singers, and crew members, Stone got into a minivan after her performance and set off for her next concert in Baltimore.

However, she never arrived, as TMZ reports.

On an interstate highway shortly before the city of Montgomery, the vehicle was involved in an accident for reasons that are currently unexplained.

Eight of the passengers were injured, and Stone – who made hip-hop history as a member of The Sequence – was the only fatality.