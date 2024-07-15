Singer Chappell Roan is unrecognizable in rare makeup-free selfie

Los Angeles, California - Rising superstar Chappell Roan is known for her "drag queen" style of over-the-top makeup and fashion. Now she's gone back to basics!

Rising superstar Chappell Roan is known for her "drag queen" style of over-the-top makeup and fashion. Now she's gone back to basics! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chappellroan

The Pink Pony Club singer posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Monday.

"imagine you wake up and see this staring/ growling at you," the artist captioned the post, referencing the otherworldly tiger's eye contacts she's sporting in the pic.

"I’m good with it," answered Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart in the comments.

"I’d be like omg chappel how tf you get into my house???" joked another.

Other fans wrote in quippy answers relating to the up-and-comer's viral song lyrics.

"i’d say get it hot like papa john," said one as another added, "better than waking up to him in the middle of the night w my head in my hands."

This new post appears to be from the same photoshoot the singer shared to her Insta on July 3 that showed her walking around barefoot and effectively shirtless in New York City.