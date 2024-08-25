Singer Zayn Malik is all but unrecognizable in shocking new pictures

Pennsylvania - Zayn Malik , is that you? Some users may have asked themselves this question when they opened the Instagram app on Friday.

The usually clean-cup heartthrob musician shared an acapella version of one of his songs – but fans were confused at his unusual appearance.

Instead of a casual three-day beard and his normally neat short haircut, the artist sat down in front of the microphone and camera with wild curls and a long full beard to sing to his more than 51.8 million followers.

But who are we talking about here?

Die-hard fans have probably already recognized the star from gis tell-tale tattoos or unique singing voice!

The mystery It Boy is none other than Zayn Malik, a former member of the successful British boy band One Direction.