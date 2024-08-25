Singer Zayn Malik is all but unrecognizable in shocking new pictures
Pennsylvania - Zayn Malik, is that you? Some users may have asked themselves this question when they opened the Instagram app on Friday.
The usually clean-cup heartthrob musician shared an acapella version of one of his songs – but fans were confused at his unusual appearance.
Instead of a casual three-day beard and his normally neat short haircut, the artist sat down in front of the microphone and camera with wild curls and a long full beard to sing to his more than 51.8 million followers.
But who are we talking about here?
Die-hard fans have probably already recognized the star from gis tell-tale tattoos or unique singing voice!
The mystery It Boy is none other than Zayn Malik, a former member of the successful British boy band One Direction.
Fans are thrilled but puzzled by Zayn Malik's new look
The reactions to the video were overwhelmingly positive and in the singer's favor.
Not only did online users praise Malik's soft voice to no end, but his new look was so well-received that some users even asked him about his hair and beard routine.
And it's no wonder why there was some confusion!
About a month ago, Zayn was spotted with his typical short hairstyle and stubble beard, so the artist's hair seems to have grown like crazy since then.
Back in May, Malik released his fourth album Room Under the Stairs.
The song Shoot At Will, which he performed online for his fans sporting his new look on Friday, also comes from this record.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@zaynmalik