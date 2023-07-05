Smallville actor Allison Mack's prison sentence for role in NXIVM sex cult ends early

Dublin, California - Smallville actor Allison Mack has been released from prison early after serving time for role in NXIVM sex cult.

According to Deadline, the 40-year-old star, who pled guilty to the racketeering and conspiracy charges from her role in the controversial cult, was released from prison on Monday.

Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Mack had been serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Cali where actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman also served their sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

In a statement to People, the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed that the Camp Nowhere star was released from custody via First Step Act (FSA) release – a law passed under Donald Trump's presidency where federal inmates can earn up to 54 days of "good conduct" credit for every year of their imposed sentence.

In 2021, Mack was convicted and sentenced to three years in federal prison for her participation in the notorious cult.