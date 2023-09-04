Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has passed away

Boise, Idaho - Steve Harwell, a founding member and former leader of the rock band Smash Mouth, known for its hit songs All Star and Walkin' on the Sun, died Monday at age 56, the star 's agent said.

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell passed away at the age of 56 on Monday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Harwell, who left the group in 2021 for health reasons and had been in hospice care in recent days, died at his home in Boise, Idaho, "surrounded by family and friends," Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone magazine.

Hayes said the cause of death was liver failure.

Harwell was a singer who founded Smash Mouth in California in 1994, along with Kevin Coleman on drums, Greg Camp on guitar, and Paul De Lisle playing bass.

The group is still active, and its style is described as a mix of pop, rock, ska, and punk.

Smash Mouth shot to worldwide fame in 1997 with its album Fush Yu Mang and the hit song Walkin' on the Sun.

Two years later came the hit All Star, a tune that was nominated for a Grammy and featured on the soundtrack of the first Shrek movie. More than 25 cover versions of All Star have been done over the years, a sign of its popularity, and it has been streamed on Spotify nearly a billion times.

In a statement, Hayes paid tribute to Harwell, saying, "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation."