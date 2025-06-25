Justin Baldoni makes shock legal move after Blake Lively suit is tossed

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has decided not to pursue amended claims against his It Ends With Us co- star , Blake Lively, after his countersuit against her was tossed by a judge.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has decided not to pursue amended claims against his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, after his countersuit against her was tossed by a judge. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The 41-year-old actor-director had been given the chance by Judge Lewis J. Liman to refile claims against Lively, who first sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation in December.

As reported by People on Tuesday, the judge gave Baldoni two weeks to refile his claims of breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract after his countersuit was dismissed, but his legal team has opted against doing so.

Nevertheless, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, continued to claim that, despite the dismissal of the Jane the Virgin star's lawsuit, "there was no harassment nor any smear campaign" against his 37-year-old co-star.

"Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us," Freedman told the outlet in a statement.

Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively, which accused her of defamation and extortion, was dismissed on June 9, along with his case against The New York Times over their reporting on her allegations.

The A Simple Favor actor's case against Baldoni remains ongoing, and last week, Liman ruled that Lively's private texts with singer Taylor Swift could be accessed by Baldoni's side – so long as they are about It Ends With Us or the co-stars' subsequent legal battle.