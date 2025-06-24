Ice Spice reveals most "surprising" thing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Ice Spice spilled the tea on her famous friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as she hit the orange carpet of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Sunday's ceremony, the 25-year-old musician shared what she has found most "surprising" about the A-list lovebirds.

"They're really, really funny," Ice Spice said.

"They're probably some of my funniest friends. They're funny, you guys. That's the scoop. They're like us."

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, first got close with the 35-year-old pop star after Taylor asked her to feature on a remix of her hit song Karma in 2023.

Since then, the Barbie World artist has stepped out with Taylor on several occasions and even joined her at the past two Super Bowls – both of which Travis competed in as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The lovebirds, who went public with their romance in September 2023, also showed their support for Ice Spice by attending a taping of Saturday Night Live, where the Bronx native performed as the evening's musical guest.