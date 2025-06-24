Sean "Diddy" Combs: Prosecution rests as all eyes turn to defense
New York, New York - Prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as the hip-hop star's defense team prepared to present their own evidence to jurors.
Combs' lawyers have said they will not call their own witnesses to testify in the trial, now in its seventh week in Manhattan federal court.
Closing arguments are tentatively expected to begin on Thursday, after which jurors will be tasked with deciding the fate of the 55-year-old Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted.
Following the prosecution's 34th and last witness, the jurors headed to lunch while the defense presented their acquittal motion – an argument that the prosecution has not met its burden of proof.
Such efforts are common in these types of cases, but acquittals are almost never granted.
Later in the afternoon the defense is expected to introduce some exhibits and then rest their likely brief case, potentially by the end of Tuesday.
It's not abnormal for defense teams to opt against presenting witnesses; the obligation to prove guilt lies on prosecutors, and unless jurors decide they have, the defendant is presumed innocent.
Since early May, prosecutors have aimed to draw connections across a web of witnesses, phone records and travel bookings, a bid to show that Combs was the kingpin of an enterprise comprised of high-ranking employees that carried out crimes including bribery, arson and kidnapping to enforce his power and satisfy his every desire.
The prosecution said the artist and entrepreneur trafficked women and men for drug-fueled sexual marathons, sometimes days-long encounters dubbed "freak-offs" or "hotel nights."
Some of the events were filmed, and jurors have watched a number of sexually explicit clips.
Government attorneys closed their questioning by offering reams of text messages and other records for jurors to review, documentation of dozens of freak-offs that they say also shows arrangements for prostitution and trafficking.
As testimony of the last summary witness – someone brought in to explain data and records to jurors – wrapped up, prosecutor Maurene Comey delivered a staccato burst of questions to emphasize elements of charges related to transportation with the intent of prostitution.
Combs denies all charges.
Diddy's defense team has not called any witnesses
The defense's decision not to call witnesses could indicate they believe their questioning of government witnesses could have cast enough doubt on the case against Combs.
It could also mean they haven't identified any witnesses who could help them.
Lawyers for Combs have insisted that what prosecutors have called sex trafficking was consensual.
Three women have testified in graphic detail of harrowing abuse that ranged from sexual, physical to emotional.
The singer Casandra Ventura, Combs's girlfriend for more than a decade, filed suit against Combs in 2023, a civil case that was settled out of court in less than 24 hours – but which opened the floodgates for a deluge of accusations against the one-time music industry powerhouse.
She was among the key witnesses to testify at the trial, and jurors were repeatedly shown now-infamous surveillance footage of Combs violently kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel.
A hotel security guard testified that he received $100,000 in a brown paper bag from Combs in exchange for the disturbing tape, which CNN published last year.
Jurors are not sequestered but are instructed every day not to consume any media about the case – a mighty task, as news of the trial has permeated both traditional and social media.
