Sean "Diddy" Combs: Prosecution rests as all eyes turn to defense

New York, New York - Prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as the hip-hop star 's defense team prepared to present their own evidence to jurors .

Combs' lawyers have said they will not call their own witnesses to testify in the trial, now in its seventh week in Manhattan federal court.

Closing arguments are tentatively expected to begin on Thursday, after which jurors will be tasked with deciding the fate of the 55-year-old Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted.

Following the prosecution's 34th and last witness, the jurors headed to lunch while the defense presented their acquittal motion – an argument that the prosecution has not met its burden of proof.

Such efforts are common in these types of cases, but acquittals are almost never granted.

Later in the afternoon the defense is expected to introduce some exhibits and then rest their likely brief case, potentially by the end of Tuesday.

It's not abnormal for defense teams to opt against presenting witnesses; the obligation to prove guilt lies on prosecutors, and unless jurors decide they have, the defendant is presumed innocent.

Since early May, prosecutors have aimed to draw connections across a web of witnesses, phone records and travel bookings, a bid to show that Combs was the kingpin of an enterprise comprised of high-ranking employees that carried out crimes including bribery, arson and kidnapping to enforce his power and satisfy his every desire.

The prosecution said the artist and entrepreneur trafficked women and men for drug-fueled sexual marathons, sometimes days-long encounters dubbed "freak-offs" or "hotel nights."

Some of the events were filmed, and jurors have watched a number of sexually explicit clips.

Government attorneys closed their questioning by offering reams of text messages and other records for jurors to review, documentation of dozens of freak-offs that they say also shows arrangements for prostitution and trafficking.

As testimony of the last summary witness – someone brought in to explain data and records to jurors – wrapped up, prosecutor Maurene Comey delivered a staccato burst of questions to emphasize elements of charges related to transportation with the intent of prostitution.

Combs denies all charges.