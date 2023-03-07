Snoop Dogg gifts pricey Death Row bling to Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe

Melbourne, Australia - Rapper Snoop Dogg gifted his good friends Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe some expensive gold chains while the gang partied at a recent concert.

The Doggfather shared videos and pictures on Instagram of Sheeran and Crowe hanging backstage at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena after the rapper's show over the weekend.

In one photo captioned "Amazing Mr. Ed," Snoop is seen putting a chain around Sheeran as he sits grinning ear to ear on a couch, and in another clip, Crowe is seen opening his gift from a red box.

The giant gold chains are reportedly worth $9,600 each and come from Snoop's Death Row Records' jewelry line.

While the rapper has been known to give out the chains to some of his celebrity friends like actor Jamie Foxx, Sheeran's chain was his way of welcoming the singer to the Death Row label.

Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., acquired the record label in February 2022, which was started by Dr. Dre, The D.O.C., Michael 'Harry O' Harris, and Suge Knight in 1991. The label also famously helped establish Snoop's career as a rapper in the early 90s.